Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $206,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

