Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

