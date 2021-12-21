YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $568,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.93.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

