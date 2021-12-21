Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,787 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Oil States International worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 142.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 2,057,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil States International by 48.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $290.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.68.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

