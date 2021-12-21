Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

