South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

