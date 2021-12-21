New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

