Head-To-Head Comparison: Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments 93.91% 14.73% 7.35%

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments $28.10 million 12.66 -$19.86 million $1.48 13.18

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRT Apartments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 9 0 2.90 BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants, who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

