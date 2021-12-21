$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $139.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $143.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display stock opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.