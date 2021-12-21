New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,247 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

