Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NET stock opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

