New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,481 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.