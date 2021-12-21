Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $611.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $678.00 to $611.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $670.16.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.77 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $261.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.