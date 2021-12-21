Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $666,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,535 shares of company stock worth $13,905,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.