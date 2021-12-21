NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 88,960 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

