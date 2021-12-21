eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

