Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NNI opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

