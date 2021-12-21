Strs Ohio Acquires 12,600 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1,145.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prothena were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

