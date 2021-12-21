DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

