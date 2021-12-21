The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $838.10

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 838.10 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 833.11 ($11.01), with a volume of 137247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823.20 ($10.88).

SGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.51) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.87) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($9.39).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 757.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.76. The firm has a market cap of £8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($131,691.11).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

