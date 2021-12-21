PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

