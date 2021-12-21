PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.