Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Expands By 23.0%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,723,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 148,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Canon has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

