DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

