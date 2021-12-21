Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Position Decreased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

