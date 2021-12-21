Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of MUR opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.