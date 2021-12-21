Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $314.29 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

