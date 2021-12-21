Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

