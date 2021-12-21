Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in FOX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FOX by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in FOX by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

FOX stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.