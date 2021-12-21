Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period.

Shares of PIE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

