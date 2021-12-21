Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

