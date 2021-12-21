Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 450 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $111,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOCT opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

