Head to Head Comparison: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fury Gold Mines and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 266.06%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Loncor Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -3.76 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million ($0.02) -28.76

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loncor Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

