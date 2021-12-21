CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $481.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the highest is $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

