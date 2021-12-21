Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

