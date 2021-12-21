Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 185,437 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.72% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $144,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

