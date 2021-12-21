Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $328,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

