Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,249,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,454.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,434.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

