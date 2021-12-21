SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.01% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $146,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

