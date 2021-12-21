Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 8,204 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.31 and its 200-day moving average is $270.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

