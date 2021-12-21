Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 332,017 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of SAP worth $158,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 70.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

