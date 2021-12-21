Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EW opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

