The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 60,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCHW stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

