SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $167,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after acquiring an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

