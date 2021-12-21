Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 24,493 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Puma Biotechnology worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $141.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.