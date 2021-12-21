Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORR stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

