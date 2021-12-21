Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider John J. Mulligan Sells 28,918 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.50. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

