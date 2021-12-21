Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,325 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETON. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

