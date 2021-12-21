Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gogo by 48.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 192,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gogo by 288.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gogo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

