Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 60.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

