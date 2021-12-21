Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 15,239 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.54.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

